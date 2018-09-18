One Sioux Falls-A Guide for Quality of Life

We all enjoy the fruits of our labor. And to help make that possible the city of Sioux Falls has a plan.

One Sioux Falls is the framework that the administration and city employees will use to guide their work to provide excellent quality of life in Sioux Falls.

Each of the four focus areas fall under the umbrella of innovation and investments in foundational growth for our growing community.

Safety and Health: Provide a safe community in which the health and well-being of our citizens is above the national average.

Accessible Housing: Foster the availability of housing options at all income levels throughout the city.

Workforce: Continue to develop a community with a quality of life that will attract and retain the best employee base in the United States.

Engaging People: Engage, collaborate and partner with the community to solve our challenges and seize our opportunities.

According to Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, “Sioux Falls is a growing city with growing needs, and that requires a clear vision and shared set of goals for success."

See Also: