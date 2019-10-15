UPDATE: The individual has passed away; the cause of death has been determined a suicide.

It was a wild and cold ride for a person who ended up in the Big Sioux River on Monday night.

KSFY TV reports one person was pulled from the river in northern Sioux Falls in a late-night water rescue.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue received a report that a person fell in the river at the pedestrian bridge over the spillway at around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

According to KSFY, authorities began a search of the water from shore and by boat. Crews found the person around 1:20 a.m. about 1.25 miles downstream from where they entered the water.

The person was taken to an ambulance for medical treatment. The person's condition is unknown as of this time and it is unclear why the person went into the river.

Two Urban Search and Rescue units assisted Sioux Falls Fire Rescue along with an incident commander.

Authorities have not released any other details about the incident.

