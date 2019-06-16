One Person Is Dead after Kayaking Accident at Covell Lake

A kayaking accident on Saturday has led to a drowning at Covell Lake in Terrace Park.

KSFY TV is reporting that two kayakers capsized on the water at Covell Lake and were struggling to make it to shore shortly after 8 PM on Saturday, (June 15).

According to KSFY, crews were called to Covell Lake around 8:14 PM for a water rescue. Crews immediately located and pulled one kayaker safely to shore. The victim was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

The body of the second kayaker was not found until just before midnight by divers. KSFY reports the identity of the drowning victim has yet to be released.

During the rescue, police sent out a tweet urging residents to stay clear of the Covell Lake area while the search was being conducted.

Sioux Falls Police plan to release more information regarding the drowning during their morning Police Briefing on Monday, (June 17).

Source: KSFY TV