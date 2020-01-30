In this part of the world, at this time of the year, there is plenty of cold weather to go around. But when it comes to extremely frigid temperatures, we're a lot closer to the deep freeze than we might realize.

Crystal Ski Holidays has compiled a list of the coldest places on planet earth and one of them is just a straight shot up Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls, a mere seven-hour drive away.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Winnipeg, Manitoba checks in with an average winter temperature of -6° Fahrenheit. The lowest recorded temperature ever in Canada's seventh-largest city (population 711,000) is -52°, but this city where the Red and Assiniboine rivers meet rebounds nicely during the summer with average temps in the upper 70s.

The other Canadian city on the list is Yellowknife, in the Northwest Territories, where the average winter temperature is -16°.

Barrow, Alaska (-13°) is the only U.S. city on the chilly list.

Not surprisingly, two Russian cities are among the coldest in the world. The country is home to the coldest temperature of all the nations studied, with an incredible -89°.

Norlisk (-11°), which has a population similar to Sioux Falls, sees nine months of snow each year and for six months the average temperature is -14°

Oymyakon (-47°) holds the distinction of being the coldest inhabited place on earth, with temperatures often sinking to -58°, which explains why only about 900 people live there.