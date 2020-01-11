One of my favorite NFL head coaches of all time is going to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of their centennial class.

Cowher was made aware of the news on Saturday during CBS "NFL Today" as the Hall of Fame President David Baker broke the great news on air.

Growing up as a kid, the Pittsburgh Steelers were my favorite team and Bill Cowher was my favorite coach.

The scowl, the spit, the wins, and the leadership all lead me to be a huge Cowher fane.

Then in 2006, Cowher helped lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl win in Detroit over the Seattle Seahawks.

He coached the Steelers for 15 seasons, accumulated 149 regular-season wins and after retiring, he joined CBS as an NFL Analyst.

The centennial class is in conjunction with the NFL's 100th anniversary the enshrinement will take place in September at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.