One of My Favorite Minnesota Twins of All Time is Retiring

Growing up an Atlanta Braves fan, it would have been impossible for "little Jeff" to foresee one day where he would be gushing about how much he liked certain Minnesota Twins.

I will always dislike Kirby Puckett after God himself grabbed that chubby dude's shoulders and lifted him up for that home run stealing catch in the 1991 World Series but I have come a long way on my admiration for Twins players.

Get our free mobile app

One of my favorite players to ever wear a Twins uniform announced last week that he was retiring from Major League Baseball.

Longtime Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier announced his retirement this last week after playing nine years in the majors.

The 33-year-old played for the Twins from 2012-2018 and amassed a career-high 42 home runs in 2016.

In 2018, Dozier was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers after an early-season knee injury and would end up in Washington and won a World Series with the team in 2019.

Last year he only played seven games for the New York Mets in the pandemic shortened season.

I always loved Dozier's attitude and approach and much as I appreciated his work on the field.

I will miss seeing Brian Dozier on a Major League field and wish him the best in retirement.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their 2021 roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.