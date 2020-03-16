One New Coronavirus Case Reported In South Dakota (3/16)

One new case of coronavirus has been reported in South Dakota on March 16, 2020.

The new case has been found in Minnehaha County; this case is a man in his 20s. The total cases in the state rise to ten.

The breakdown of cases by gender is nine males and one female.

The breakdown by age group is:

20 to 29 = 1

30 to 39 = 3

40 to 49 = 3

50 to 59 = 2

60 to 69 = 2

The state's coronavirus website says 494 people have tested negative for the virus.

There are zero cases pending as of Monday afternoon.

The positive cases are located in seven counties; Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, McCook, Minnehaha, and Pennington.

Four of the confirmed cases are in Minnehaha County.

Governor Kristi Noem issued a state of emergency Friday.

Dakota News Now contributed to this story.

