One Man Dead Following a Shooting Saturday Night in Mitchell

Authorities continue to search for the suspect responsible for the shooting death of a man in Mitchell over the weekend.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident happened sometime Saturday night (January 9) in the 500 block of North Main Street.

The report states that Mitchell police were called to the scene of a reported shooting. Once they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the hallway of a building.

Eyewitnesses to the crime claim the victim knew the shooter, and the shooting was not random.

According to Dakota News Now, the victim died while at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation as police review surveillance video from the area and continue to speak with people who have knowledge of the situation.

Should you have further information that can help authorities in their search for the suspect, you're asked to please contact the Mitchell Police Department at 605-995-8400. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700.

Source: Dakota News Now