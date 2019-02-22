One Killed South of Dell Rapids After Semi-truck Strikes Overpass

UPDATE : The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is reporting that one person has died as the result of a one-vehicle crash near Dell Rapids.

The crash happened early Thursday (February 21) morning at mile marker 96, 13 miles north of Sioux Falls.

The 34-year old woman was driving a 2018 Kenworth T370 semi-truck north on Interstate 29 when the vehicle drifted right off the roadway. The vehicle struck and traveled over a guardrail before striking a bridge pillar. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

According to KSFY TV the woman was an employee of Avera. The vehicle involved in the accident was a nuclear medicine truck. Avera McKennan experts are working with the South Dakota Highway Patrol and other agencies to ensure there are no public safety issues that have not been addressed.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

