One Funny Mother Video Explains Back To School Confusion

There has been a lot of confusion about just how some kids will be heading back to brick and mortar schools. After weeks of trying to figure out how to get kids back to school safely during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic some schools have introduced some intriguing 'Simple Hybrid Models'.

Some of the practices the Sioux Falls public schools include that schools will strive to maintain consistent cohorts on busses, in classrooms, at recess, and in small groups. I had to look up exactly what a 'cohort' is. The online dictionary definition is: “an ancient Roman military unit, comprising six centuries, equal to one-tenth of a legion.” Well...that clears things up.

If you are confused by some of the finer points of what new procedures and practices are being instituted in our schools, you are not alone. In this video from OneFunnyMother they explain, “The Simple Hybrid Model is easily explained in this new video. A great video for any parent/ teacher still confused about what the f#@! is happening this school year.”