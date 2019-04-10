One Book Siouxland Ignites Laura Ingalls Wilder Fans Passion

I don't remember much about 3rd grade, except for the school where I attended, and the fact that I hated just about everything it involved, with the exception of the last 15 minutes of the day. Our teacher, (whose name, I of course don't remember) would have us put our stuff away and relax while she read Little House on the Prairie books to us.

The stories were so vivid and entertaining, I developed a lifelong love of the books, and fascination with the characters, their lives, and the circumstances of life back then. I obviously am not alone in that affection, as millions of Laura Ingalls Wilder fans populate this planet.

The Siouxland libraries "One Book Siouxland" program encourages people in the community to read the same book and discuss it, in an effort to bring families, friends, and neighbors together. This year the book chosen is the Pulitzer Prize-winning Prairie Fires by Carolyn Fraser.

A number of library programs are being presented which have a connection to the Ingalls Wilder stories.

"Lessons from the Dust Bowl" is coming up on Saturday, April 13, from 10 to 11 AM at the Downtown Library (200 N. Dakota Avenue). National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Heitkamp will be one of the panelists discussing how weather, soil, and agriculture affected homesteading as it was described in "Prairie Fires".

"Getting to Know the Real Laura Ingalls Wilder" will be presented on Sunday, April 14, from 3 to 4 PM, again, at the Downtown Library. Sarah Uthoff, a Wilder historic researcher and interpreter will reflect on Laura's life, stories, and pioneer living.

Little House in the Big Woods family book discussion is on Saturday, April 27, from 10 to 11 AM at the Ronning branch library (3100 E. 49th Street). Children in grades K-5 and their parents or caregiver will discuss the book and make a craft.

The Prairie Fires Author Visit with Carolyn Fraser the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner for biography is a must for Wilder fanatics. It is happening on Saturday, April 27, from 7 to 8:30 PM at the historic Orpheum Theater in Downtown Sioux Falls.

These are but a few of the events surrounding this year's One Book Siouxland program . For a complete listing see Siouxland Libraries programs and services .