One Autumn Night Is A Fabulous Evening For An Important Purpose

One Autumn Night is a fabulous evening with an important purpose! The event is Friday Sept. 20th and features live music by Short Notice, fabulous hors d'ouerves, a wine and cash bar, live and silent auctions and more! The event is held at the Museum of Visual Materials in Sioux Falls. Doors open at 6:30!

Presented by the LifeScape Ambassadors, and sponsored by Citi and Sammons Financial, this is an opportunity for anyone to gather with friends for a fun evening. All proceeds go to the Annual LifeScape Ambassador Wish List Fund which helps purchase items needed by the children and adults supported by LifeScape. In the spring of 2019, the Ambassadors gave back more than $120,000!

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in person from any Ambassador or at the door.

If you have questions, would like to be contribute to the auction, purchase tickets in person, or make a contribution, contact Jamie Richardson at (605) 444-9631 or Jamie.Richardson@LifeScapeSD.org

LifeScape supports more than 3,000 children and adults annually, employing more than 1,100 staff members. LifeScape is the only agency of our their kind in the state of SD serving children and adults across their lifespan. LifeScape has 42+ locations in Sioux Falls, as well as locations in Rapid City and Sioux City, through which we support people in 63 counties in SD and northwest Iowa.