On a Roll: 1/3 Of South Dakotans Vaccinated
Almost 30% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and production and delivery continues to ramp up.
That's quite a feat after the pandemic toll hit the Rushmore State rather hard during the height of the spread in 2020. Overall, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, there were over 113,000 people who had had the virus. Those were just the known cases.
Dakota News Now, our newsgathering partner, is reporting that cases continue to "trickle upward" but nearly 1/3 of South Dakota residents have received a vaccination as of today, Friday, March 5, 2021.
Current hospitalizations fell by seven to 74. This number had hovered around 100 in the previous weeks but has dropped in recent days, so we're trending in the right direction.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.