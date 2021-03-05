On a Roll: 1/3 Of South Dakotans Vaccinated

Almost 30% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and production and delivery continues to ramp up.

That's quite a feat after the pandemic toll hit the Rushmore State rather hard during the height of the spread in 2020. Overall, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, there were over 113,000 people who had had the virus. Those were just the known cases.

Dakota News Now, our newsgathering partner, is reporting that cases continue to "trickle upward" but nearly 1/3 of South Dakota residents have received a vaccination as of today, Friday, March 5, 2021.

Current hospitalizations fell by seven to 74. This number had hovered around 100 in the previous weeks but has dropped in recent days, so we're trending in the right direction.