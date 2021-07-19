Omaha’s Zoo Welcomes One Millionth Visitor from…Sioux Falls!

Going to the zoo is always a fun activity to do with family and friends. This is a chance to see lions, tigers, and bears all in one place...oh my!

One zoo that is not too far from the Sioux Empire is Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska. The zoo is just about two and a half hours from Sioux Falls. Over the weekend, one Sioux Falls family who spent the day exploring the zoo received a wild surprise.

On Sunday, July 18th at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Jenny Atkinson from Sioux Falls became this zoo's one-millionth visitor of the year. Jenny came to the zoo with her family: Christopher Unger, 9-year-old Henri, and 3-year-old Charlie. According to the exciting press release from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, at 10:35 AM Jenny officially was the one-millionth visitor!

For the entire day, Jenny and her family were the special guests of the zoo. The friendly staff at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium greeted the family along with the Animal Ambassadors. That's not all. Jenny also received some "roaring" gifts, including a complimentary membership to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, a gift basket, ride tickets, and Lozier Giant Screen Theater tickets. Jenny and her family even had a golf cart tour with a giraffe encounter. Woah!

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium have been anticipating the one-millionth visitor since Saturday. Who would have thought a lucky Sioux Falls resident would be the big party animal?!

What a great memory for Jenny and her family! Some of my favorite childhood memories are just from being at the zoo. My sister still thinks to this day that "zoo" was her first word. I'll let her believe that one.

What is your favorite memory at the zoo?