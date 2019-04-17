Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo Set to Open New ‘Asian Highlands’ Exhibit in May

Phase two of the new exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo is almost complete. The $22 million "Asian Highlands" addition is set to open on May 17, 2019, according to 3newsnow.com .

The eight-acre $22 million dollar Asian forest exhibit will feature Amur tigers, snow leopards, Sichuan takin, Chinese goral, and sloth bears. Last spring, about 30% of the exhibit was open to the public. Dennis Pate, President of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo said in a statement: “You're going to be transported out of Omaha and into a new neighborhood called the Himalayan mountains.”

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is nationally renowned for its leadership in animal conservation and research and had had over 25 million visitors in the past 40 years. The zoo features the largest cat complex in North America, one of the world's largest indoor rainforests, and the "Desert Dome" is one of the world's largest indoor deserts.

Source: 3newsnow.com