Omaha TV Station Says Sioux Falls Is A “Must See Stop”

KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska does a feature called “Travels In The Heartland” where they feature some trips you can take only a few hours from Omaha.

They recently featured Sioux Falls as a destination for a day trip. A couple, Tim & Lisa Trudeau “The Walking Tourists”, reviewed the things they saw on their adventure and raved about our city.

They opened by saying Sioux Falls is a “fun place to go for a day trip if you are OK with driving that distance or do a weekend trip.” Travel time from Sioux Falls to Omaha is under 3 hours.

Get our free mobile app

They did a real good job of capturing Sioux Falls's “hidden gems”. Everything from the great bars and restaurants to The Sculpture Walk, Arc of Dreams, and of course Falls Park on the Big Sioux River commenting that Falls Park is “A really beautiful area with the quartz rock”.

And let's not forget about our great bike trail system. The miles of bike trails snaking through the city give walkers, runners, & bikers access to businesses, parks, and scenic vistas.

Tim Trudeau stated, “It's just so much fun to go out there and find the nature trails, the history, the historical buildings, the great architecture, the fun art, there is so much unique art and attractions in Sioux Falls.”

Thank you for your visit, Tim & Lisa! So glad you enjoyed our city! We love it too! Please come again!