Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, high school seniors around the world are celebrating their graduation day through virtual commencements.

Even though they are not experiencing a traditional graduation ceremony, the Yankton High School Class of 2020 received the most unexpected surprise from Olivia-Newton John during their virtual event.

In a 30 second video, the Hollywood actress sent a congratulatory message to the Yankton seniors. This message from the New Zeland native would not have been possible if it wasn't for the Yankton High School Theater Director, Amy Miner.

According to a recent article from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, the theater program was planning to perform "Xanadu" as its spring musical. This show was based on the 1980 movie production which starred Olivia Newton-John. The pandemic forced all schools and school events across the state of South Dakota to close for the year.

Amy Miner wanted the Class of 2020 to have a special remembrance. Without giving it a second thought, she sent Olivia Newton-John an email requesting if the actress would send a few words to the seniors and the cast of Xanadu. She didn't have to wait long for a response. Newton-John's agent contacted Miner the next day explaining Olivia's excitement and willingness to pass along a message.

In her video to the Yankton Class of 2020, Olivia-Newton-John states, "Hello, Yankton High School graduates! This is Olivia Newton-John. First of all, congratulations for graduating!” Olivia continues the video adding," And secondly, I’m sorry to hear that you had to cancel the production of ‘Xanadu’ because of the pandemic. That must have been really disappointing, but just remember that this too, will pass."

What a memorable experience for the Yankton High School Class of 2020!