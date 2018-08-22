Olive Garden is Bringing Back Never Ending Pasta Pass

Last year Olive Garden offered the Never Ending Pasta Pass and within minutes it was sold out. A pass where you can enjoy as much pasta, breaksticks and salad during a eight week period. Well apparently eight weeks wasn't enough. Now they are bringing the promotion for a full 52-weeks.

Here's the deal, starting on Thursday, August 23 at 1:00PM, Olive Garden is offering only 1,000 Pasta Passes. According to Delish , The $300 Annual Pass gives you access to all the pasta, soup, salad, and breadsticks your body can handle, starting September 24, 2018 and running all the way through September 22, 2019.

There are also eight-week Never Ending Pasta Passes up for grabs — 23,000, to be exact, on sale for $100 each. If you buy one, these cards are good from September 24 to November 18, 2018.

Last year the card sold out instantly so set your alarm. You can purchase the cards by going to pastapass.com .

