The Olde Towne Dinner Theatre just a few minutes south of Sioux Falls in Worthing is a great night out in a cozy live-theatre atmosphere with delectable food. We left the theatre performance with smiles on our faces, satisfied with an excellent meal and feeling good about the world.

Olde Towne Dinner Theatre Worthing

Soup, Salad, and Bread were served as soon as we walked in, with regular top-ups of coffee or tea. A cash bar served mixed drinks, beer, wine, and pop. We had a choice of beef, chicken or fish entrees, all served with potatoes and asparagus. After completing the main course, the lights dimmed and the show began. The audience was captivated and burst with laughter during the play's whimsical's moments.

There still are a couple of opportunities to see Going Bare, September October 4-7, 11-14. The theatre describes the play by Mary Jane Taegel:

Dr. Jack Ramsay is “going bare” choosing to work without malpractice insurance rather than pay the outrageous premiums every year. However, soon after this decision, he is hit with a frivolous lawsuit for 4.2 million dollars! But Jack isn’t going down without a fight, he and his wife Barbara hatch a plan to get divorced leaving him penniless 'you’ll be too poor to sue because I’ll have all your money!'. Over the protests of his best friend and Lawyer, the boozy womanizing Elliot, they go through with the plan. With the divorce taking place, it’s only a matter of moments before single women come hunting for the handsome, seemingly single doctor. Can Jack and Barbara’s marriage survive divorce, lawyers, lust, and lies? Don’t miss this hilarious comedy that kicks off our thirty-sixth season!

Upcoming Performances:

Christmas Show - Blithe Spirit, November 29-30, December 1-2, 6-9, 13-16, 20-21, 27-30, 2018 and January 5-6, 2019

Winter Show - 37 Postcards, February 15-17, 22-24 and 28, March 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 2019

Spring Show - Dial M for Murder, May 3-5, 10-12, 16-19, 23-26, 30-31, June 1-2, 2019

Dinner tickets are $42.00 while Sunday Dessert-Only Matinees $20.00