Old Sioux Falls Taco John’s Closing, New Taco John’s Opening

It's time to turn the page on a piece of Sioux Falls history. On December 2, 1973, Taco John's located at 1609 E 10th opened their doors. It was the 44th Taco John's opened in the country and the 2nd one in Sioux Falls.

After 45 years of serving up great eats and the best potatoes on the face of the earth, it is time to retire the old Taco John's building and open a brand new one directly across from the old location. There are currently 9 Taco John's locations in Sioux Falls.

The new Taco John's will open for breakfast this Friday (March 1). To celebrate Taco John's is running a fun contest on their Facebook page offering up 20 “Golden Tickets” worth Free Potato Oles for Year at the new Taco John's location.

Ted Miller who has been involved with Sioux Falls Taco John's for 33 years says: "It's very sad to see the old store go away especially after reading all the posts on our FB page. Sometimes you forget about all the memories one store has created for people. For many people it was their first job or they had gone on their first date at this location or their memories of stopping after a HS game or dance. We are looking forward to many new memories that we can be part of at the new location."

