Old Glory Do’s and Don’ts

June 14 is National Flag Day. On this day we honor the adoption of the American flag by the Continental Congress in the First Flag Act passed on June 14, 1777.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day. While Flag Day was celebrated in various communities for years after Wilson's proclamation, it was not until August 3, 1949, that President Truman signed an Act of Congress designating June 14th of each year as National Flag Day.

So if you have a flag, fly it proudly. However, I would like to point out some do's and don'ts. And this is from the United States code.