Old Crow Medicine Show Coming to Sioux Falls

The District in Sioux Falls is firing on all cylinders and is busy booking great musical acts for 2021 and beyond. One of the next great shows is Old Crow Medicine Show. If you've seen them before you know this is a concert that is a must-see and draws repeat ticket buyers every time they come back to a venue or city. Yes...they're that good.

Old Crow Medicine Show performs at the District on Friday, July 30 along with special guest Molly Tuttle. Get tickets here before they are sold out.

I've included the latest video from Old Crow Medicine Show's new video called 'Pray for America.'

Not bad for a band that earned their stripes busking on the streets of New York over 20 years ago. After they were discovered by the right people they literally jumped on a plane to stardom. Since then, they have traveled the world playing at major festivals and some of the best country, folk, and rock artists on planet earth.

Show Info: OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW with special guest, Molly Tuttle

Venue: The District

Show Date: Friday, July 30, 2021

Ticket link: https://pe.eventlink.to/OldCrowMedicineShowSF

Band members are:

KETCH SECOR | Fiddle, Harmonica, Guitar, Banjo, Vocals

MORGAN JAHNIG | Upright Bass

CORY YOUNTS | Mandolin, Keyboards, Drums, Vocals

JERRY PENTECOST | Drums, Vocals

MIKE HARRIS | Guitar, Mandolin, Banjo, Dobro, Vocals

MASON VIA | Guitar, Vocals

