Old Courthouse Museum Kids Activity Day-Snowman Trouble

The Old Courthouse Museum isn't just a place for adults to learn more about history and South Dakota's place in it, it's also a wonderful place for children to not only learn but have a lot of fun.

In fact, the third Thursday of every month is Kids Activity Day! Bring your kids ages 3 to 12 downtown on Thursday, January 21, from 9 to 11:30 AM for some "Snowman Trouble". That's the theme of this month's activity.

Kids will be creating a melting snowman that they can take home with them. That's the best part of Kids Activity Day, every session is a make-and-take craft get together. Creative learning sessions are also part of the fun, and they run every 15 minutes throughout the activities.

This great program and activity are absolutely free, but you do need to register, so the staff at the Old Courthouse Museum have enough materials for all the children who come. You can email to register at museum@minnehahacounty.org or call (605) 367-4210.

Put next month's Kids Activity Day on your calendar, it is Thursday, February 18th and everyone will be learning about Chinese New Year and making a parade dragon!

For more information on this program, the exhibits and displays, and so much more at the Old Courthouse Museum, see them online or call (605) 367-4210.

