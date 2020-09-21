Dakota Dachshund Rescue is excited to announce that Sioux Falls will not be deprived of its Weiner dog races this year.

The first Oktoberfest Dachshund Dash Wiener Dog Races will take place on both Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 5:00 pm, and Sunday, September 26, 2020, at 7:00 pm.

The Weiner dog races will be held at Remedy Brewing's location in Sioux Falls which is located at 401 E 8th Street Suite 120.

If you have a Weiner dog you would like to register for the races you can enter your dog online by clicking HERE.

Races are separated for the dogs by age:

"Senior Races are for dachshunds over 7 years old; Adult Races are for dachshunds 4 to 7 years, and Junior Races are for puppies 6 months to 4 years"- Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

Check-in time for the races will be at 3:30 pm on Saturday, with the races starting right at 5:00 pm.

You can bring toys to help encourage your little Weiner dog to run as fast as they can but squeaky toys are not allowed.

Of course, there are still other activities for dogs of all breeds to enjoy as well; such as the all breed costume contest and parade.

All dogs need to be friendly around other dogs and people. And female dogs who in heat will not be allowed.

Registration for these events closes online Friday, September 25, at 7:00 p.m.