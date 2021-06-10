Okoboji Is Ready For Alot of Fun This Summer

Okoboji, Iowa is a great local vacation spot for many midwesterners.

It's can also be an attractive place for families because of all the different activities it offers to guests both in and out of the water.

And now that we are beginning to see COVID slowly become less of a restriction for travel and activities; Okoboji and Arnolds Park Amusement Park are looking forward to seeing tourists this summer more than ever according to Dakota News Now.

“We maybe saw the parents and the kids last year, but we weren’t seeing the grandparents with them because it just wasn’t safe for people to be together. And so, that’s the nice thing that we’re seeing this year, is that families are gathering back together, friends are getting back together in Okoboji, and this is the perfect place for that to happen,” - Rebecca Peters, Okoboji Director of Tourism told Dakota News Now.

People are already visiting now that the summer weather appears to be here to stay.

Through Labor Day Weekend this year, Arnolds Park Amusement Park will be having its “Live at the Lake Concert Series” and weekly performances at the Roof Garden Ballroom, which has been a crowd-pleaser in previous years.

“You can just come to enjoy life and take it easy,” Paul Plumb, Arnolds Park Amusement Park Marketing Director, said.

For more information about events going on in Okoboji this summer, you can click here.

And to check out the Arnolds Park concert series schedule, click here.

Source: Dakota News Now