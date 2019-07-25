Big time basketball is coming back to Sioux Falls once again this fall and Oklahoma and Minnesota headline scene.

Tickets go on sale today (July 25) for the game between Oklahoma and Minnesota at the Sanford Pentagon.

The expectation is that tickets will go fast, so you will want to make sure and grab them early.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 AM and can be found on Ticketmaster.com and at the Sanford Pentagon box office.

The game will be played Saturday Nov. 9 inside the iconic Sanford Pentagon.

This marks yet another big game and the Sanford Pentagon is to thank for continuing to deliver these marquee matchups in Sioux Falls.