Ohio State Jumps Over Clemson to No. 3 in Latest AP Poll

If you are Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, you are loving the way the AP voters are viewing your team.

Clemson defeated Louisville on Saturday to stay undefeated yet they were jumped once again in the polls, leaving Dabo with all the motivation he needs for his squad moving forward.

After Ohio State demolished Northwestern on Friday, the pollsters felt Ohio State deserved the boost and put them at No. 3, ahead of Clemson.

Other notes locally included Minnesota moving up with their convincing win over Rutgers to No. 16 and will face off against Maryland next week.

Wisconsin was upset by Illinois and dropped from No. 6 to No. 13.

Here is a look at the rest of the AP Top 25.

1. Alabama 7-0

2. LSU 7-0

3. Ohio State 7-0

4. Clemson 7-0

5. Oklahoma 7-0

6. Penn State 7-0

7. Notre Dame 5-1

8. Florida 7-1

9. Georgia 6-1

10. Auburn 6-1

11. Oregon 6-1

12. Utah 6-1

13. Wisconsin 6-1

14. Baylor 7-0

15. Texas 5-2

16. Minnesota 7-0

17. SMU 7-0

18. Cincinnati 6-1

19. Iowa 5-2

20. Michigan 5-2

21. Boise State 6-1

22. Appalachian State 6-0

23. Wake Forest 6-1

24. Arizona State 5-2

25. Memphis 6-1