Ohio State Continues to be the Best of the Big 10

Every single year, the conversation surrounding the Big 10 on the football field starts and ends with Ohio State.

This year is no different than any other year in the Big 10.

Ohio State continues to be the best in the Big 10 even with all the changes to the football program over the last calendar year.

Losing your head coach and not just any head coach, but a Hall of Fame head coach to retirement can cause a lot of programs to push the restart button.

Losing your starting QB to the NFL Draft can be reason for patience with the incoming QB and the offense the following year.

Those things are true for many programs but not Ohio State.

With Urban Meyer out, Ryan Day has come in as head coach and the Buckeyes haven't missed a beat.

Justin Fields took over for the NFL bound Dwayne Haskins and has looked even better.

Ohio State currently sites at #3 in the AP Poll and #4 in the Coaches Poll and hasn't really been tested all year with dominating wins from the start.

Can Penn State, Wisconsin or Michigan, all top twenty teams beat the mighty Buckeyes?

If past history is precedent for future results, the answer most likely is NO.

Even if the Buckeyes were to fall in one game, they could maneuver to the Big 10 Championship game and with a win there, find themselves in the College Football Playoff in December.

Some things change in college football over the years, but one thing stays pretty consistent in the Big 10 and that is THE Ohio State University keeps holding the torch for the conference.