Ohio Convoy Headed to Nebraska
"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." Fred Rogers
There are people all across the country and around the world who don't have to share a street with you to treat you like a neighbor.
A convoy of 18 from Ohio with 18 wheels on the ground grew along the way as the trucks drove towards Nebraska.
From a story in the Norfolk Daily News:
You name it and it was in their convoy, said volunteer Russ Meyer of AM Trucking and Grading in Ashland, Ohio. His church sent clothes, furniture and food, and his mom, chicken supplies.
“My dad told me a long time ago. You don’t have to live next to a guy for you to be his neighbor,” he said. “They were giving us big thumbs up and talking to us on the radio. Everybody is happy to see us.”
To read the entire Norfolk Daily News story click here.
Sources: Norfolk Daily News