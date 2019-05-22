Oh, What A Night! ‘Jersey Boys’ At The Washington Pavilion

Jersey Boys is the Broadway musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. In the show you will learn how the group members came to know each other, how they got their name, and the inspiration for some of their most famous songs.

I don't know if I'll ever think of "December, 1963" the same ever again. But it is still my favorite song.

Other Four Seasons classics in the show include but are not limited to "Sherry," "Walk Like A Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You."

Be warned, you will have these songs stuck in your head for the entire next day!

The show has four parts for the four seasons, get it? Each season is narrated by a different member of the group. They break the fourth wall a lot and talk to the audience. These Jersey Boys had been arrested, in and out of jail, had ties to the mob, owed loan sharks and the government! However, the one constant, was the music.

There are also a ton of F bombs, but what do you expect from a bunch of guys from Jersey? There are also some adult themes, so parental discretion is advised.

My favorite scene is when they are describing how The Four Seasons finally made it big and are playing to sold out crowds. The guys actually turn their back to us and perform to the back of the stage, but the lights and stage make it look like we are behind them at a concert playing a huge venue. It's a really cool moment in the show.

As always, with shows at The Washington Pavilion, this show was full of very talented singers, musicians, and dancers. A great way to spend an evening.

Jersey Boys is at The Washington Pavilion for two more performances. Tonight, Wednesday, May 22nd and tomorrow, Thursday, May 23rd at 7:30 PM.

Get your tickets here.