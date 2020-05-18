Oh My Cupcakes! Introduces New Secret Menu

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Oh My Cupcakes! continues to spread happiness throughout the Sioux Empire by filling our stomachs with yummy cupcake treats! Now Oh My Cupcakes! is giving cupcake lovers special surprise treats with its new "secret menu."

On its Instagram page, Oh My Cupcakes! shared the exciting news about its new secret cupcakes. To symbolize the current crazy times, we are living in, Oh My Cupcakes! has introduced a secret cupcake known as the "Hot Mess." According to the post, the Hot Mess is made out of ugly cupcakes which are cupcakes that didn't turn out quite as planned. The delicious treat is also full of random fillings and frosting with "bitter disappointment, and dashed hopes and dreams."

The best part about this tasty snack is that there are multiple ways to enjoy it! The Hot Mess Cupcake is the perfect to-go snack! Oh My Cupcakes! officials have confirmed they will be adding other secret cupcakes to join the Hot Mess in the near future.

This exclusive menu at Oh My Cupcakes! is not sold on its website. Individuals can purchase any kind of Hot Mess by calling Oh My Cupcakes! or visiting one of its store locations.

The cupcake establishment has not one, but THREE locations in the Sioux Empire. You can find Oh My Cupcakes! on 57th and Western, East 10th Street, and in the Empire Mall. The store's Empire Mall location will re-open with cupcakes for sale again soon.

I cannot wait to try the newest dessert on the Oh My Cupcakes!