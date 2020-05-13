O’Gorman’s Emma Ronsiek Named South Dakota Miss Basketball 2020

Add another achievement to the résumé of Emma Ronsiek. She has been named Miss Basketball for the 2020 season.

The annual award has been a tradition in South Dakota for over 40 years. Each year, coaches from around the state select a Mr. and Miss basketball for the season. Hansen Anderson then presents the award during a banquet in May. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there won't be an in-person banquet this year for Mr. and Miss Basketball.

O'Gorman's Ronsiek was selected as Miss Basketball following another stellar season that included leading her team to a perfect 21-0 record. Ronsiek is the all-time leading scorer for the Lady Knights with 1,390 points. During her senior season, she averaged 16.5 points/game and 8.5 rebounds/game. The Creighton recruit has been a four-year starter for the Lady Knights.

Consider it an awards sweep for Ronsiek for her senior season. On top of the Miss Basketball award, Ronsiek was named to the Metro All-Conference team, All-State team, and was selected as the Gatorade South Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

This year's Mr. Basketball winner is St. Thomas More's Ryder Kirsch. Kirsch helped lead his team to a 19-2 overall record. One of the most prolific scorers in the state, Kirsch averaged 20.5 points/game and he added 7.1 rebounds/game. He was also named to the All-State First-Team and was a finalist for Gatorade South Dakota Basketball Player of the Year.

Miss South Dakota Basketball Finalists

Emma Ronsiek, O'Gorman High School - Winner

Hilary Albrecht, Howard High School

Ady Dwight, Langford Area High School

Rianna Fillipi, Lennox High School

Morgan Hansen, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School

Havyn Heinz, Huron High School

Kelsie Herman, Todd County High School

Hannah Parsley, Flandreau High School

Madysen Vlastuin, Lennox High School

Kyah Watson, Rapid City Stevens High School

Mr. South Dakota Basketball Finalists

Ryder Kirsch, St. Thomas More High School - Winner

Akoi Akoi, O’ Gorman High School

Andrew Rohrbach, Aberdeen Christian High School

Josh Arlt, Lennox High School

Kobe Busch, Huron High School

Teegan Evers, Huron High School

Maxwell Nielson, Sioux Valley High School

Nick Wittler, Sully Buttes High School

Reggie Slaba, Hanson High School

Zach Witte, Sioux Falls Christian Chargers

More Information regarding Mr. and Miss Basketball can be found through Hansen Anderson.