O’Gorman’s Emma Ronsiek Commits to Creighton

Sioux Falls O'Gorman has a very talented junior basketball player in Emma Ronsiek and after next year, Creighton will have that same player on their roster as well.

Ronsiek committed to Creighton on Wednesday via her Twitter account.

In her freshman campaign with the Knights, she helped lead them to a State Championship and followed that season up with a 20 ppg average in her sophomore season.

This year she is looking to take the Knights back to the promise land and add another State Title to her resume.

Creighton will be gaining a great student athlete who is continuing to evolve on the court and seems to be getting better every game, which has to be scary to her opponents.

