O’Gorman Wins the South Dakota State Baseball Title

The O'Gorman Knights are back atop the high school baseball world in the state of South Dakota as they captured the state title on Saturday.

This is the first title in baseball for the Knights since 2012.

In their first game on Saturday, O'Gorman was able to beat Roosevelt 4-0 to advance to the State Championship game where they defeated Mitchell 11-4.

O'Gorman got off to a fast start as they knocked in ten runs in the third inning and it allowed them to place loose the rest of the way for the championship.

Mason Crow was named the MVP of the tournament and not only delivered on the mound, but delivered at the plate as well.