This Fall has been far from normal but on Saturday it felt a lot more like normal as three teams were crowned state volleyball champs in the state of South Dakota.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman took home the Class AA State Championship with their win over No.3 seed Huron 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18.

O'Gorman also defeated Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Washington at the State Tournament to set up the match against Huron in the finale.

In the Class A final, Sioux Falls Christian defeated Dakota Valley in three sets 25-18, 25-18, 25-12.

On their road to a title, SFC beat Madison and Hamlin up in Watertown to capture the state championship.

At the Class B level, Northwestern ended up beating Warner in a No.1 v No.2 showdown in the championship match.

For more information on South Dakota athletics, future schedules, and news surrounding winter sports in the state, you can visit the SDHSAA website.