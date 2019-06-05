The O'Gorman Knights girls golf team has added another trophy to the display case after dominating the 2019 Class AA South Dakota state golf championships.

As a team, O'Gorman finished 55 strokes ahead of second place Aberdeen Central. The Knights shot +38 between all four tournament participants. Shannon McCormick (1st, +5) and Carly Kunkel (2nd, +6) finished at the top of the individual leaderboard to help lead the Knights to the title.

O'Gorman had six players at the state tournament, with each of them placing within the top 30. Sophie Jansa (T8, +14), Jenna Sutcliff (T8, +14), Sophia Salter (T8, +14), and Maddie Otta (T26, +28) all contributed to the Knights championship this season. Four of the six would have their scores counted on each individual day, but

The Knights have now won five of the last six Class AA girls state golf championships. As a school, the team won its 16th girls golf championship since 1984 (8 Class A, 8 Class AA).