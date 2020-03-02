Officials: Threat Against Sioux Falls School Deemed ‘Not Credible’

A threat made against a Sioux Falls Middle School that was posted to social media on Sunday has been deemed 'not credible' by officials investigating.

Dakota News Now is reporting the Sioux Falls School District sent a message to parents and families in the district on the evening of Sunday (March 1). In the message, the school district informed families there is "no known credibility" to a threat made against Edison Middle School that was posted on social media over the weekend.

According to Dakota News Now, district officials were made aware of the alleged threat by "alert students and concerned adults."

Upon hearing of the possible threat, district officials began working closely with local and national law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

The Sioux Falls School District wishes to thank all the concerned students and adults who participated in tipping off the district and law enforcement agencies to the alleged threat made against the school.

Source: Dakota News Now

