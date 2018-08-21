Officials: Body of Missing Student Mollie Tibbetts Found in Iowa

An arrest has been made regarding the death of Mollie Tibbetts. An illegal alien in the same hometown as Tibbetts was found on surveillance video in close proximity to the University Student on her daily run. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, was questioned by authorities Monday (August 20). According to police, Rivera claims he was beside and behind Millie Tibbetts on her jog, she threatened to call police if he continued to approach her. Rivera then said he blacked out and when he came to, he was close to a field. He then led authorities to a corn field, were Tibbetts body was found, covered by corn stalks.

Rivera has been in the Brooklyn Iowa area for four years. His vehicle, a black Malibu was also found on video linked to Tibbetts on a run. Police declined to answer if Rivera had a criminal background in the United States or other countries.

UPDATE : "The body was discovered in rural Poweshiek County, which includes Tibbetts' hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a press release," according to the Associated Press.

The discovery of a body authorities say is that of Mollie Tibbetts was confirmed to the media on Tuesday (August 21).

The 20-year-old woman was last seen July 18, jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in central Iowa. She was staying at her boyfriend's home, caring for his dog while the boyfriend was out of town on a construction job.

According to the Associated Press, "Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said he learned of the discovery from a close friend of the Tibbetts on Tuesday morning. Willey said he has no other details about the discovery, calling it a tough but not unexpected ending to the search for the University of Iowa student."

No information has been released about where the body was found.

"Tibbetts' disappearance set off a massive search involving dozens of officers from the FBI, as well as state and local agencies," added the Associated Press. "They focused much of their efforts in and around Brooklyn, searching farm fields, ponds and homes. Investigators last week asked anyone who was around five locations, including a car wash, a truck stop and a farm south of town, to report if they saw anything suspicious on July 18."

A press conference has been called for the evening of Tuesday (August 21)

