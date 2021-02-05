Official Sports Guide to ‘Super’ Weekend Around the Sioux Empire

This weekend is a sports fan's dream! From USD and SDSU battling on the basketball court to the Super Bowl on Sunday, there is something for everyone this "Super" weekend.

Starting tonight and continuing beyond the Super Bowl, there is a great game that you can either go watch in person, catch on TV, or listen to here on ESPN 99.1.

The Sioux Falls Stampede return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as they take on the Tri-City Storm on Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are still available for both games on Ticketmaster and both games begin at 7:05 PM.

USD and SDSU women and men will play on both Friday and Saturday in Brookings. The doubleheaders will begin at 5:00 with the women's game followed by the men's game at 7:30. Attendance is limited to season ticket holders and students only. All four games will be live on MidcoSN.

Augustana men's basketball returns to the Sanford Pentagon for two games against Southwest Minnesota State. The teams will meet on Friday night at 7:00, and Sunday at noon. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Sanford Pentagon.

Over at the Stewart Center, the USF women will play Wayne State on Friday and Saturday night. Friday's game begins at 6:00 and Saturday's game is scheduled for 4:00. Tickets for this weekend's games against Wayne State are sold out and the games will be live-streamed on the NSIC Network.

It will also be a great weekend of college basketball games on national TV including Alabama/Missouri (11:00, ESPN), Kansas/West Virginia (1:00, CBS), and another chapter in the Duke/North Carolina rivalry (5:00, ESPN).

If the Super Bowl (5:30, CBS) on Sunday between Kansas City and Tampa Bay isn't enough, college basketball has thrown one more game at you on Sunday night as Cal will take on Stanford at 9:00 PM on FS1.

Out and about? Here is what you'll be able to catch on ESPN 99.1 this weekend. You can also listen any time with the ESPN 99.1 mobile app.

SATURDAY

6:00-9:00 AM: Marty & McGee with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee

9:00 AM-Noon: Dari & Mel with Dari Nowkhah and Mel Kiper Jr.

12:00-2:30 PM: GameDay with Matt Jones, Myron Medcalf, and Joe Fortenbaugh

2:30-5:00 PM: CBB: Pittsburgh @ Virginia

5:00-7:00 PM: Primetime with Emmett Golden and Chris Carlin

Primetime with Emmett Golden and Chris Carlin 7:00-10:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Mavericks

10:30 PM-Overnight: SportsCenter AllNight with Arda Ocal

SUNDAY

6:00-8:00 AM: Bart and Hahn with Bart Scott and Alan Hahn

8:00-11:00 AM: Super Edition of Best Week Ever with Peter Burns and Katie George

11:00 AM-2:00 PM: Super GameDay with Shae Peppler-Cornette and Jordan Cornette

2:00-5:00 PM: Super Pre-Game Show with Matt Schick, Tyler Fulghum, and Jeremy Fowler

5:00-End of Super Bowl: Super Primetime with Alyssa Lang, Field Yates, and Mark Herzlich

End of Super Bowl-1:00 AM: Super Post-Game with Jason Fitz, Mike Golic Jr., and Kirk Morrison

1:00 AM-Overnight: SportsCenter AllNight with Jay Reynolds

Enjoy the weekend and join us for Overtime on Monday from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM as we react to everything that took place!

