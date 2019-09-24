October Art and Wine Walk Kicks Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

If just the thought of sipping a great glass of wine makes you feel warm and fuzzy, an upcoming event has your name written all over it. If you’re a fan of wine and art, this experience could make the month of October for you!

Putting those two things together, you already know it is going to be fun. Add shopping and a bunch of your best friends - - you have an event! Which of course the October First Friday Art & Wine Walk is!

Friday, October 4 is the day, downtown Sioux Falls is the place, the time is 5 to Ki8 PM.

Avera Health is sponsoring this art & wine event as part of their observance of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. More than 25 downtown Sioux Falls businesses are participating. Talented artists will be at each location, showcasing everything from painting to cake decoration, sculpture to jewelry design, fabric art and more.

Each business will also have wine selections for you to try. You can buy a punch card for $20 at any of the participating locations and can then sample 10 different wines, or you can also purchase wine by the glass for $5. You, of course, must be 21 to enjoy the wine, but everyone can enjoy the art and even chat with the artists who will be there!

So gather your friends, get your walking shoes ready and make plans to do the October Art & Wine Walk from 5 to 8 PM on Friday, October 4 in downtown Sioux Falls.