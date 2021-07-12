“O” So Good In Garretson Celebrates Its Final Hurrah

It is an end of an era for a restaurant in Garretson, South Dakota. However, this weekend was also a celebration of things to come for “O” So Good.

“O” So Good has made a huge impact on this town in just a short period of time. The restaurant certainly gave Garretson instant fame and recognition when Guy Fieri drove into town to feature the family-owned business on his hit show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Needless to say, it's hard to resist the mouthwatering flavors of “O” So Good because it truly is...oh so good.

My friend Miranda finally brought me to this gem in Garretson to celebrate this establishment’s journey. “O” So Good has this electric energy that just radiates home, especially with its delicious, homestyle cooking. I was so excited to try this restaurant’s southern-style, comfort food. Miranda and I ordered a lot of menu favorites. This is why our experience was just oh so good!

Despite the official closing over the weekend, there is still one more chance to try “O” So Good before the establishment’s journey begins in Sioux Falls.

Chef Omar and his crew are going to have one more "all you can eat seafood boil this Wednesday, July 14th. This will a first-come, first-served sitting.” Speaking from experience, it's best to call ahead of time to reserve your spot at “O” So Good.

Thanks for the great food, Chef Omar! We cannot wait until you bring your amazing food to Wileys in down Sioux Falls.