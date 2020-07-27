Nyberg’s Ace Hot Classic Nights Car Show Gallery

The car show season in South Dakota doesn't seem to be affected by COVID-19. The calendar has been full of great shows all around the region, and one of the largest happened on Saturday, July 25 in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Nyberg's Ace 3rd Annual Hot Classics Night show did not disappoint. There were fewer cars than last year, most likely due to the pandemic, but the cars that did show up were very cool.

Although the cars were the stars, there were food trucks and live music in front of the historic Nyberg's Ace store on 12th Street.

I took a stroll under the hot South Dakota sun to grab a few pictures. The cross-section of cars and trucks was impressive. There were cars that were worth more than a large house and others that were works in progress. If it was interesting, it was welcome.