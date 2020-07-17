Downtown Sioux Falls' largest car show is preparing once again for a great night of live events thanks to Nyberg's Ace.

The 3rd Annual Hot Classics Night Classic Car Show this year will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm. The event will be held at First Avenue between 11th & 14th Street, near Nyberg’s Ace Downtown Sioux Falls location according to a recent press release.

The classic car & truck show welcomes all classic vehicles and does not charge a registration fee. For food, various food truck vendors will be on-site and drinks can be purchased from the El Riad Shrine Classie Autos in order to benefit local kids in the Sioux Falls area.

Live music during the event will focus on classics from the ’60s-’70s-80’s thanks to local bands with Mogen’s Hero’s performing live starting at 2:00 pm; last call will begin at 4:00 pm.

A Weber Grill will be raffled off at the Hot Classics Night Classic Car Show with the money raised helping to fund the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery.

New for this year, is a photo booth that can print your photos instantly next to the “Ace” Classic Truck that can be bought with a donation to the Shrine.

Last year’s attendance at the Hot Classics Night event had over 500 vehicles showcased and nearly 10,000 visitors.