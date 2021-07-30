NWS Sioux Falls Issues Special Statement on Area Air Quality

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to descend on the Sioux Empire, and according to the National Weather Service, the air quality in the Sioux Falls area has decreased overnight.

Not only is the smoke causing visibility issues, but also health issues for some among us.

In a Special Statement, the National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls commented on the air quality in the region:

Northerly winds will continue to bring smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba into eastern South Dakota Friday. Dense smoke is reducing visibility to less than a mile at times. Even where visibility is not as low, the smoke is producing unhealthy to hazardous air quality. Sensitive groups may experience adverse health effects and may want to take precautions. -National Weather Service Sioux Falls

They also gave a resource in which you can visit to find the air quality for your area, at airnow.gov. Currently, the Sioux Falls region is under the "Unhealthy" category. Here's what that means for you:

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling. Everyone else: Choose less strenuous activities, shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors or be active outdoors when air quality is better. -Airnow.gov

The smoke in the area is expected to clear beginning on Saturday. You can check airnow.gov for the latest information.

