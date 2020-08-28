Nursing Program at University of Sioux Falls No.1

I'm quick to call those who enter the medical field future heroes. The past six months sure has proven to the rest of us that doctors, nurses, EMT's and first responders are all essential and endure more than we can ever imagine. And you needn't look far for outstanding education.

It was just announced that the University of Sioux Falls School of Nursing has claimed the number one ranking pass rate for the third consecutive year, according to a South Dakota Board of Nursing report. USF’s pass rate is 10% above the national average.

It may be considered young but the nursing program established in 2008 at USF is responsible for having students secure job placement well before graduation. Consistently maintaining a 100% placement rate for undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Nursing students.

So if you are considering a nursing career here's what to expect at USF: An accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program sequenced over four semesters designed for students with a previously earned bachelor’s degree in an area other than nursing and a traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.