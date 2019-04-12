Nun Gets Her Own Topps Baseball Card

Let's go back to last August when the Chicago White Sox had an angel watching over them for their game. Sister Mary Jo Sobieck was taking the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. No, just for the ceremonial first pitch. And it was perfect! So good she was invited back a month later when the White Sox hosted the Chicago Cubs. And again the pitch was right down Broadway.

And just this week the theology teacher at Marian Catholic High School was recognized with and unlivable honor. Sister Mary Jo got her own Topps baseball card. And recently she signed about 260 of the cards at Marian Catholic High School.

Topps is producing special series that will include her card. According to the Chicago Tribune Sobieck has an athletic background. She was a three-sport athlete at St. Cloud Cathedral in Minnesota, said she never imagined being on a baseball card.

The baseball card isn't the only thing she has with her likeness. Sister Sobieck also has her own bobblehead.

But who is her favorite baseball team? The Chicago Tribune writes she remains loyal to her Minnesota Twins with the White Sox coming in second followed by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Source: Chicago Tribune