Number of Americans Doing Yoga Is Growing at a Rapid Pace

If you're seeing more and more people walking around carrying a yoga mat, there's a reason for that. Interest in the ancient form of exercise is on the upswing.

According to a government survey conducted last year, 14% of adults said they had recently done yoga, and the same percentage had recently meditated. That's up from about 10% and 4%, respectively, from a similar survey done five years earlier.

Even kids ages 4 through 17 are getting into the movement. The latest survey found about 8% are currently doing yoga. That's up from 3% when the survey was last taken. Meditation is up about 6% from where it was five years ago.

Experts say yoga, meditation and other forms of "complementary medicine" have been increasingly promoted as ways to reduce stress and anxiety and improve overall health.

So, If your plan is to stop by the fitness center after work and do a little 'downward-facing dog,' you probably won't be alone in the class. You're among the increasing numbers of Americans doing yoga.

Source: Centers For Disease Control