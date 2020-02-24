NSIC/Sanford Health Men’s/Women’s Basketball Brackets Announced

The NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournaments are approaching and the tournament pairings have been announced.

The first round for both the men's and women's tournaments will begin on Wednesday, February 26 at the highest seed. Winners will advance to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship games.

Minnesota Duluth has claimed the top overall seed on the women's side with 20-2 overall record. The University of Sioux Falls won the South Division with a 17-2 record. USF's men's team also won the South Division with a 17-5 record, while Northern State took the top seed on the men's side for the third year in a row.

USF's first-round games against Minot State will be played as a doubleheader on Wednesday night at the Stewart Center. The women's game will begin at 5:30 PM with the men's game to follow around 7:30 PM.

Augustana will hold a doubleheader as well on Wednesday night. The Augustana women's team will play Bemidji State at 5:30 PM with the men's game against St. Cloud State at 7:30 PM. Both games will be at the Sanford Pentagon.

Source: Northern Sun

