The NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournaments has been held at the Sanford Pentagon since 2014, and that won't be changing for at least a couple more years.

Announced on Monday (June 29), the NSIC and Sanford Pentagon have agreed to extend its partnership for two more years through the 2021-2022 season. The league's administrators agreed to the new deal at their annual meetings.

The NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournaments include both the men's and women's tournaments. 14 games are played between both tournaments over three days in March.

“The NSIC is fortunate to have the Sanford Pentagon as its basketball tournament home,” said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. “The experience that the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans receive from playing in a premier facility is second to none. We are proud to continue our partnership with the Pentagon for one of the top basketball tournaments in Division II.”

This comes as no surprise as the Sanford Pentagon and NSIC have developed a strong relationship over the last few years. Back in February, the NSIC announced that their annual volleyball conference tournament would be played at the Pentagon starting in 2020.

The NSIC features local NCAA Division II colleges Augustana University, University of Sioux Falls, and Northern State University. More information about the league can be found through the NSIC website

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

.