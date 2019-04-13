NSIC to Play Conference Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon

The NSIC volleyball tournament will now be played at the Sanford Pentagon after the conference made the announcement Friday.

Since the tournament began back in 2004, it has been played at campus sites throughout the conference.

Volleyball in the NSIC is some of the best in the entire country and now will be showcased on a even bigger level.

The NSIC basketball tournament is already played at the Sanford Pentagon and has been a huge success since moving to Sioux Falls.

“The NSIC and the Sanford Pentagon have an outstanding relationship, as we have hosted our basketball tournaments there since 2014,” stated NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. “The venue is the best in the region for NSIC competition and we are excited to bring our volleyball student-athletes, coaches and fans to such an outstanding venue. This is an added opportunity for the Sioux Falls community and surrounding area to watch elite volleyball.”

For more information on the move and the conference as a whole, visit the NSIC website.